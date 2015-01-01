Abstract

In this study, we investigated the circumstances of chemical occupational eye exposures reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Center. During a one-year prospective study, data were collected through a telephone survey with 132 victims of acute occupational eye exposure. Victims were often exposed to industrial products (35%) or cleaning products (27%). Most patients developed no or mild symptoms.Organizational factors (such as lack of work instructions (52%)), and personal factors (such as time pressure and fatigue (50%), and not adequately using personal protective equipment (PPE, 14%), were the main causes of occupational eye exposures. Exposure often occurred during cleaning activities (34%), and personal factors were reported more often during cleaning (67%) than during other work activities (41%).Poisons Center data are a valuable source of information, enabling the identification of risk factors for chemical occupational eye exposure. This study shows that personal factors like time pressure and fatigue play a significant role, although personal factors may be related to organizational issues such as poor communication. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies should focus on technical, organizational, and personal factors. The need to follow work instructions and proper use of PPE should also have a prominent place in education and training of workers.

