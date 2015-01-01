Abstract

INTRODUCTION: It is vital that households are prepared for a natural disaster to help mitigate potential negative impacts. Our goal was to characterize United States household preparedness on a national level to guide next steps to better prepare for and respond to disasters during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We added 10 questions to the existing Porter Novelli's ConsumerStyles surveys in fall 2020 (N = 4,548) and spring 2021 (N = 6,455) to examine factors that contribute to overall household preparedness levels.



RESULTS: Being married (odds ratio (OR), 1.2), having children in the home (OR, 1.5), and having a household income of $150,000 or more (OR, 1.2) are all associated with increased preparedness levels. Those in the Northeast are least likely to be prepared (OR, 0.8). Persons living in mobile homes, Recreational Vehicles, boats, or vans are half as likely to have preparedness plans compared to those living in single family homes (OR, 0.6).



CONCLUSIONS: As a nation, there is much work to be done in terms of preparedness to reach performance measure targets of 80 percent. These data can help inform response planning and the updating of communication resources such as websites, fact sheets, and other materials to reach a wide audience of disaster epidemiologists, emergency managers, and the public.

Language: en