Thiesset HF, Barber M, Moore B, Van Komen A, Crandall AA. J. Opioid. Manag. 2023; 19(3): 195-204.
(Copyright © 2023, Weston Medical Publishing)
37145923
INTRODUCTION: Opioid dependence and misuse are a plague of epidemic proportions in our communities and globally. Prior trauma in childhood may contribute to opioid dependence, while one consequence of opioid misuse is increased risk for involvement as both perpetrators and victims in domestic and intimate partner violence (DV and IPV). The aims of this study were to understand the proportion of patients who identified as having an opioid use disorder (OUD), if OUD was associated with higher rates of DV and IPV as both perpetrators and victims, and whether adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) as well as demographic factors related to instability in their social life were higher among those with OUD compared to those without.
