Godier E, Ifrah G, Gal DL, Gohier B. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2023; 25(3): 22cr03386.

(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

10.4088/PCC.22cr03386

37146431

Carbon monoxide (CO) self-poisoning by charcoal burning is a common method of attempted suicide in Asia1 but has rarely been described in Western countries. It can lead to chronic and severe disability due to brain damage2 and should therefore be known by clinicians. We present a case of severe amnesia and neuropsychiatric symptoms after a suicide attempt by charcoal burning in France...


Language: en
