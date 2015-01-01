Abstract

Cannabis use and occurrences of depression during adolescence are common. However, the temporal relationship between the two is less understood. Does depression lead to cannabis use, or does cannabis use lead to depression, or is it a combination of both? Furthermore, this directionality is confounded by other substance use, specifically binge drinking, which is common during adolescence. This study aimed to examine the temporal directionality of cannabis use and depression among a prospective, longitudinal, sequential cohort of 15 to 24-year-olds. Data were drawn from the National Consortium on Alcohol and Neurodevelopment in Adolescence (NCANDA) study. The final sample included 767 participants. Multilevel regression models were run to assess concurrent (at the same time point) and prospective (1 year later) associations between cannabis use and depression. When measured concurrently, depressive symptoms did not significantly predict past-month cannabis use but did significantly predict more days of use among cannabis users. Prospective associations indicated that depressive symptoms significantly predicted cannabis use 1 year later and cannabis use significantly predicted depressive symptoms 1 year later. We found no evidence that these associations varied by age or binge drinking. Overall, the relationship between cannabis use and depression appears to be complex and not unidirectional.

Language: en