Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are always a concern regarding the balance of risk/benefit in patients with atrial fibrillation treated with anticoagulants. In this analysis, we aimed to evaluate the outcomes of patients that had a fall/head injury reported in the RE-LY clinical trial (Randomized Evaluation of Long-Term Anticoagulation Therapy) and to explore the safety of dabigatran (a nonvitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant).



METHODS: We performed a post hoc retrospective analysis of intracranial hemorrhage and major bleeding outcomes in the RE-LY trial with 18 113 individuals with atrial fibrillation, according to the status occurrence of falls (or head injury) reported as adverse events. Multivariate Cox regression models were used to provide adjusted hazard ratio (HR) and 95% CI.



RESULTS: In the study, 974 falls or head injury events were reported among 716 patients (4%). These patients were older and had more frequently comorbidities such as diabetes, previous stroke, or coronary artery disease. Patients with fall had a higher risk of major bleeding (HR, 2.41 [95% CI, 1.90-3.05]), intracranial hemorrhage (HR, 1.69 [95% CI, 1.35-2.13]), and mortality (HR, 3.91 [95% CI, 2.51-6.10]) compared to those who did not have reported falls or head injury. Among patients who had falls, those allocated to dabigatran showed a lower intracranial hemorrhage risk (HR, 0.42 [95% CI, 0.18-0.98]) compared with warfarin.



CONCLUSIONS: In this population, the risk of falls is important and confers a worse prognosis, increasing intracranial hemorrhage, and major bleeding. Patients who fell and were under dabigatran was associated with lower intracranial hemorrhage risk than those anticoagulated with warfarin, but the analysis was merely exploratory.

