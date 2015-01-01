Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome may occur after carbon monoxide poisoning has completely healed. The literature on indicators to predict delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome in pediatric patients is limited. The aim of the study is to investigate the effectiveness of complete blood count parameters, neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, platelet/lymphocyte ratio, systemic immune inflammation index, glucose/potassium ratio, venous blood gas parameters, and carboxyhemoglobin in predicting delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome in children with carbon monoxide poisoning due to coal-burning stove.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The patients admitted to the pediatric emergency department with acute carbon monoxide poisoning between 2014 and 2019 were analyzed. The patients were divided into 2 groups as delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (+) and delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (-). Neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, platelet/lymphocyte ratio, systemic immune inflammation index (platelet count×neutrophil count/lymphocyte count), and glucose/ potassium ratio were calculated.



RESULTS: Of the 137 patients, 46 were diagnosed with delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome within 1 year of carbon monoxide poisoning. A control group was formed from 137 age- and sexmatched children. Glasgow Coma Scale < 15 was found in 11% of patients with delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (-) and 8.7% of patients with delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (+) (P =.773). Blood glucose, potassium, glucose/potassium ratio, platelet/lymphocyte ratio, white blood cell, neutrophil count, lymphocyte count, neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, systemic immune inflammation index, venous partial pressure of carbon dioxide, carboxyhemoglobin, and methemoglobinemia levels were significantly different between control, delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (+), and delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome (-) groups (P <.05). The most effective predictors for delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome were systemic immune inflammation index (area under the curve = 0.852; cut-off value > 1120; sensitivity = 89.1%; specificity = 75.8%), neutrophil (area under the curve = 0.841; cut-off value > 8000/mm3; sensitivity = 78.2%; specificity = 79.1%), and neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio (area under the curve = 0.828; cut-off value > 4; sensitivity = 78.2%; specificity = 75.5%).



CONCLUSION: About one-third of children with carbon monoxide poisoning due to coal-burning stove develop delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome. Systemic immune inflammation index, neutrophil count, and neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio obtained immediately after the poisoning in the pediatric emergency department may be effective predictors for delayed neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Language: en