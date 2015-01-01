Abstract

BACKGROUND: The reasons for the increase in accidents involving shared stand-up e-scooters in recent years may be the wide-spread use of e-scooters among young people, especially in metropolitan areas with heavy traffic, non-compliance with traffic rules, and insufficient legal regulations. In this study, we analyzed in detail the typical features of rider-sharing e-scooter-related injuries brought to the emergency department of our hospital in the light of current literature.



METHODS: The clinical and accident characteristics of 60 patients with surgical requirements who were brought to the emergency department of our hospital due to e-scooter-related accidents between 2020 and 2020 were analyzed using statistical methods ret-rospectively.



RESULTS: The majority of the victims were university students and the number of victims of the male gender was slightly higher and the mean age was 25.3±13.0 years. Most e-scooter accidents occur on weekdays. Most of the e-scooter-related accidents happen on weekdays and are non-collision type accidents. The majority of e-scooter-related accident victims were in the minor trauma group (injury severity score <9), predominantly had extremity and soft-tissue injuries and needed radiological examination (44 patients, 73.3%), and only eight victims (13.3%) required surgical operation and also all of the e-scooter victims were discharged fully healed.



CONCLUSION: Among the more common collision-free e-scooter-related accidents that have a lower trauma severity score or cause minor soft-tissue injury, mono-trauma occurs more commonly than multisystem trauma; likewise, radius and nasal-weighted monofractures occur more commonly than multiple fractures, according to this study. Besides, effective measures and legal regulations should be put in place to prevent e-scooter-related accidents.

