Abstract

Rural intersections account for around 30% of crashes in rural areas and 6% of all fatal crashes, representing a significant but poorly understood safety problem. Crashes at rural intersections are also problematic since high speeds on intersection approaches are present which can exacerbate the impact of a crash. Additionally, rural areas are often underserved with EMS services which can further contribute to negative crash outcomes. This paper describes an analysis of driver stopping behavior at rural T-intersections using the SHRP 2 Naturalistic Driving Study data. Type of stop was used as a safety surrogate measure using full/rolling stops compared to non-stops. Time series traces were obtained for 157 drivers at 87 unique intersections resulting in 1277 samples at the stop controlled approach for T-intersections. Roadway (i.e. number of lanes, presence of skew, speed limit, presence of stop bar or other traffic control devices), driver (age, gender, speeding), and environmental characteristics (time of day, presence of rain) were reduced and included as independent variables.



RESULTS of a logistic regression model indicated drivers were less likely to stop during the nighttime. However presence of intersection lighting increased the likelihood of full/rolling stops. Presence of intersection skew was shown to negatively impact stopping behavior. Additionally drivers who were traveling over the posted speed limit upstream of the intersection approach were less likely to stop at the approach stop sign.

Language: en