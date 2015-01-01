Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This article reviews hypopituitarism after TBI, the importance of pituitary hormones, and related controversies, concluding with a suggested patient approach. RECENT FINDINGS: While earlier studies focused on increased pituitary deficiencies after moderate-severe TBI, recent studies have focused on deficiencies after mild TBI. There has been increasing focus on the role of growth hormone after injury; growth hormone is the most frequent reported deficiency at 1 year post-TBI, and an area with unresolved questions. While more research is needed to quantify the risk of deficiencies in special populations, and establish the natural history, increasing data indicate an increase in hypopituitarism after other acquired brain injuries; the potential role of pituitary hormone deficiencies after stroke and after COVID-19 infection is an area of active inquiry. Given the negative health effects of untreated hypopituitarism and the opportunity to intervene via hormone replacement, it is important to recognize the role of pituitary hormone deficiencies after TBI.

