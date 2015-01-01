|
Citation
Oh S, Hodges J, Salas-Wright C, Smith B, Goings TC. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 247: e109898.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37148632
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drug testing is widely implemented as a work-based prevention strategy for employee substance use. However, it has raised concerns about its potential use as a punitive measure in the workplace where racialized/ethnic workers are over-represented. This study examines the rates of exposure to workplace drug testing among ethnoracial workers in the United States and the potential differences in the employers' responses to positive test results.
Language: en
Keywords
|
United States; Employer policy on a positive drug test; Job termination; Racialized group/ethnicity; Service referrals; Workplace drug testing