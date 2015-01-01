Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug testing is widely implemented as a work-based prevention strategy for employee substance use. However, it has raised concerns about its potential use as a punitive measure in the workplace where racialized/ethnic workers are over-represented. This study examines the rates of exposure to workplace drug testing among ethnoracial workers in the United States and the potential differences in the employers' responses to positive test results.



METHODS: A nationally-representative sample of 121,988 employed adults was examined using the 2015-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data. The rates of exposure to workplace drug testing were estimated separately for ethnoracial workers. Then we used multinomial logistic regression to test differences in employers' responses to the first positive drug test results across ethnoracial subgroups.



RESULTS: Since 2002, Black workers reported 15-20% points higher rates of having a workplace drug testing policy than Hispanic or White workers. When tested positive for drug use, Black and Hispanic workers were more likely to be fired than White workers. When tested positive, Black workers were more likely to be referred to treatment/counseling services while Hispanic workers were less likely to be referred compared to White workers.



CONCLUSION: Black workers' disproportionate exposure to drug testing and punitive responses in the workplace may potentially place individuals with substance use problems out of the workforce, limiting their access to treatment/other resources available via their workplaces. Also, Hispanic workers' limited accessibility to treatment and counseling services when tested positive for drug use requires attention to address unmet needs.

Language: en