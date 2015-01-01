|
Citation
|
Stokes EK, Pickens CM, Wilt G, Liu S, David F. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 247: e109889.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37148633
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nonfatal drug overdoses (NFODs) are often attributed to individual behaviors and risk factors; however, identifying community-level social determinants of health (SDOH) associated with increased NFOD rates may allow public health and clinical providers to develop more targeted interventions to address substance use and overdose health disparities. CDC's Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), which aggregates social vulnerability data from the American Community Survey to produce ranked county-level vulnerability scores, can help identify community factors associated with NFOD rates. This study aims to describe associations between county-level social vulnerability, urbanicity, and NFOD rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Surveillance; Morbidity; Social determinants of health; Opioids; Drug overdose