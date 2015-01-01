Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonfatal drug overdoses (NFODs) are often attributed to individual behaviors and risk factors; however, identifying community-level social determinants of health (SDOH) associated with increased NFOD rates may allow public health and clinical providers to develop more targeted interventions to address substance use and overdose health disparities. CDC's Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), which aggregates social vulnerability data from the American Community Survey to produce ranked county-level vulnerability scores, can help identify community factors associated with NFOD rates. This study aims to describe associations between county-level social vulnerability, urbanicity, and NFOD rates.



METHODS: We analyzed county-level 2018-2020 emergency department (ED) and hospitalization discharge data submitted to CDC's Drug Overdose Surveillance and Epidemiology system. Counties were ranked in vulnerability quartiles based on SVI data. We used crude and adjusted negative binomial regression models, by drug category, to calculate rate ratios and 95% confidence intervals comparing NFOD rates by vulnerability.



RESULTS: Generally, as social vulnerability scores increased, ED and hospitalization NFOD rates increased; however, the magnitude of the association varied across drugs, visit type, and urbanicity. SVI-related theme and individual variable analyses highlighted specific community characteristics associated with NFOD rates.



CONCLUSIONS: The SVI can help identify associations between social vulnerabilities and NFOD rates. Development of an overdose-specific validated index could improve translation of findings to public health action. The development and implementation of overdose prevention strategies should consider a socioecological perspective and address health inequities and structural barriers associated with increased risk of NFODs at all levels of the social ecology.

Language: en