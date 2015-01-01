|
Yuan W, Chen M, Wang DW, Li QH, Yin YY, Li B, Wang HR, Hu J, Gong YD, Yuan TF, Yu TG. Eur. Arch. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37148307
BACKGROUND: Relapse remains the major challenge in treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD). Aberrant decision-making has been found as important cognitive mechanism underlying relapse, but factors associated with relapse vulnerability are unclear. Here, we aim to identify potential computational markers of relapse vulnerability by investigating risky decision-making in individuals with AUD.
Keywords
Computational modeling; Alcohol relapse; Balloon analog risk task; Risk-taking