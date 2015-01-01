SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amoatika DA, Brown MJ, Addo PNO, Kaur A. Int. J. STD AIDS 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/09564624231173030

PMID

37147925

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) may be a risk factor for poor mental health in adulthood. Survivors may experience emotions detrimental to their social and mental wellbeing. Some of these emotions may include anger, fear, rage, helplessness, guilt, shame, which may impact their coping strategies. The aim of this study was to determine the association between CSA and coping among older adults living with HIV (OALH).

METHOD: Data were obtained from 91 OALH via convenience sampling. The participants were recruited from an immunology clinic and were at least 50 years or older and living with HIV. CSA was operationalized using questions from the Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire. Coping was assessed using the Brief COPE Inventory. Crude and adjusted linear regression models, controlling for age, sex, race, gender, and income were used to determine the association between CSA and each coping subscale. The analyses were conducted in SAS version 9.4.

RESULTS: Crude analyses showed statistically significant associations between CSA and specific coping strategies: humor (β = 1.244; p = 0.0018), religion (β = 1.122; p = 0.0291), Self-blame (β = 1.103; p = 0.0154), planning β = 1.197; p = 0.0196), venting (β = 1.218; p = 0.0063), substance use (β = 0.828; p = 0.0335) and instrumental support (β = 0.949; p = 0.0416) After adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics, there was a statistically significant association between CSA and humor (β = 1.321; p = 0.0048) and self-blame (β = 1.046; p = 0.0382).

CONCLUSION: OALH with a history of CSA were more likely to use humor and self-blame as coping strategies. Trauma-informed interventions should be geared towards decreasing self-blame for OALH who are CSA survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

Child sexual abuse; sexual trauma; coping strategies; older adults living with HIV

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print