Abstract

Despite the high risk for sexual assault among adolescents, few sexual assault prevention programs designed for implementation in high schools have sustained rigorous evaluation. The present study sought to better understand the factors that influenced the implementation of Your Voice Your View (YVYV), a four-session sexual assault prevention program for 10th grade students, which includes a teacher "Lunch and Learn" training as well as a 4-week school-specific social norms poster campaign. Following program implementation, eight school partners (i.e., health teachers, guidance counselors, teachers, and principals) participated in an interview to provide feedback on the process of program implementation. The Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research was utilized to examine site-specific determinants of program implementation. Participants discussed the importance of the design quality and packaging of the program, as well as the relative advantage of offering students a violence prevention program led by an outside team, as opposed to teachers in the school. School partners highlighted the importance of intensive preplanning before implementation, clear communication between staff, the utility of engaging a specific champion to coordinate programming, and the utility of offering incentives for participation. Having resources to support implementation, a desire to address sexual violence in the school, and a positive classroom climate in which to administer the small-group sessions were seen as school-specific facilitators of program implementation. These findings can help to support the subsequent implementation of the YVYV program, as well as other sexual assault prevention programs in high schools.

Language: en