Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is more prevalent among sexual minority women (SMW) than among heterosexual women. PTSD risk varies among SMW, but no meta-analysis has clarified sexual identity-related disparities in probable PTSD among women or SMW's heterogeneity in PTSD risk. SMW are also at pronounced risk of comorbid PTSD and hazardous drinking (HD). However, the difference in comorbid PTSD/HD between SMW and heterosexual women is understudied. This meta-analysis aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of differences between SMW and heterosexual women and among SMW across demographic characteristics. Peer-reviewed publications that were written in English and reported quantitative data on PTSD specific to SMW were included. Eligible publications (n = 45) were identified through a systematic search of 11 electronic databases, supplemented by a search of reference lists of relevant papers. We found that probable PTSD, PTSD symptom severity, and probable comorbid PTSD/HD are highly prevalent among SMW, with SMW of color, transgender and gender diverse people, and bi+ women (e.g., bisexual, pansexual, queer) being at greatest risk. These results emphasize the need to improve accurate assessment of trauma-related sequelae among SMW and to develop, disseminate, and implement culturally sensitive treatments to reduce PTSD and comorbid PTSD/HD among at-risk SMW.

