Abstract

Mutual sexual consent is an essential component of healthy sexual relationships. The ability to communicate with a partner about any physical/sexual contact, including kissing, touching, or sexual intercourse, is necessary for a mutually respectful relationship. Healthcare clinicians (HCCs) and health education programs should stress the importance of sexual consent and recognize the frequency of nonconsensual sexual activity and sexual violence among adolescents and young adults (AYAs). HCCs and those who work with youth need to be aware of the cultural context and norms along with legal parameters for sexual consent in their geographic area. Infrastructure support, including programs to develop clinician skills, time for thoughtful and sensitive discussions about sexual consent, and community referral options, is necessary for HCCs to be able to have the skills and time to review the important aspects of sexual consent with their patients. Research is needed to advance evidence-based practices to prevent nonconsensual sexual contact among AYAs and to effectively disseminate and implement best practices.

