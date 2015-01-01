Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We report on a musician who acquired synesthesia, enhanced sensory experience, and improved creativity following traumatic brain injury (TBI).



BACKGROUND: Creativity and synesthesia can be acquired from an injury, though both simultaneously has not been frequently documented.



NARRATIVE: This case report details heightened creativity and developing synesthesia in a 66-year-old right-handed man following TBI. He developed a "compulsion" to write music. Synesthesia included "seeing" the notation and being able to name chord structures of music he heard, both of which were novel experiences. The Synesthesia Battery revealed a vision-sound synesthesia with higher than average level of Vividness of Visual Imagery (VVIQ-2), and "Absolute Pitch/Perfect Pitch."



PATIENT EXPERIENCE: The patient experienced an approximate four-month history of these changes, including musical compositions, developing perfect pitch, and enhanced sensory experience of typical phenomena.



DISCUSSION: Both creativity and synesthesia depend on novel connections in the brain, and both have been reported following insults to the brain, including in degenerative conditions. However, the development of both simultaneously is not frequently reported. Evidence for the etiology of one prompting the other has not been described. Brain injury may result in increased creativity and synesthesia. Our fields would benefit from increased awareness of this possible relationship.

