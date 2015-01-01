Abstract

PURPOSE: Marginalized and otherwise vulnerable groups remain at higher risk than their counterparts for not having all of their children appropriately restrained during vehicle trips. Little is known about potential sources of these disparities, however a commonly theorized factor has been where caregivers find or obtain information (i.e., their information sources). The objective of this study was to: (1) characterize caregivers' actual and preferred sources of information related to child passenger safety information, overall and within sociodemographic groups; and (2) determine if, and if so how, sources impact appropriate child restraint use (i.e., child/seat fit).



METHODS: We conducted an online, cross-sectional survey of US caregivers. Caregivers answered questions about themselves, their child(ren), their child(ren)'s restraint use during trips, and their information sources to learn which seat their child should be using. We used Fisher's exact and Pearson chi-square tests to compare used and preferred sources of information across caregiver demographics (age, education, race/ethnicity), as well as to determine whether information sources were associated with caregivers' appropriate child restraint use.



RESULTS: A total of 1,302 caregivers from 36 states with 2,092 children completed the survey. The majority (91%) of children were appropriately restrained. More caregivers from marginalized and otherwise vulnerable groups had children inappropriately restrained when compared with their counterparts. We identified multiple differences in both used and preferred information sources by caregivers' age, race/ethnicity, and education level. In addition, we found a trend that caregivers from populations with higher rates of inappropriate use seemingly used fewer information sources. Ultimately, information sources were not associated with appropriate restraint use; however, within vulnerable populations, almost all caregivers had all of their children appropriately restrained if they had used a Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST)/Inspection Station or their Pediatrician.



CONCLUSION: Our findings reiterate calls for more tailored interventions and efforts to combat widening disparities in child restraint use and crash outcomes and suggest one promising method may be providing more access to child passenger safety experts. Future studies must untangle the likely complex relationship between information sources and appropriate/accurate child restraint use.

Language: en