Alapulli H, Blomqvist M, Tupola S, Valkama E, Nikkola E. Acta Odontol. Scand. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37155363
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the experiences, attitudes and knowledge of child abuse and neglect (CAN) among dentists, dental hygienists and dental nurses in Finland. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A web-based CAN survey was sent to 8500 Finnish dental professionals, covering demographic characteristics, dental education, suspicion of CAN, actions taken and reasons for inaction as well as training on CAN issues. The chi-squared (χ(2)) test was used to analyse associations.
Language: en
education; Child maltreatment; dental nurse; dentist; mandatory reporting