Abstract

Alcohol and cannabis use are consistently associated with greater risk of suicide, particularly among men and in higher-income countries (e.g., Australia). Adult data (n = 7,464) from waves 1 and 2 of Ten to Men: The Australian Longitudinal Study on Male Health were used to explore whether alcohol and/or cannabis use increased the longitudinal risk of a suicide attempt among suicidal ideators. Cannabis use was associated with increased risk of transitioning from suicidal ideation to making a suicide attempt; no association was found for alcohol. Broadly, these findings indicate that greater cannabis but not alcohol use may increase risk of transitioning to making a suicide attempt among those who are thinking about suicide.

Language: en