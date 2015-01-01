|
Citation
|
Mason A, Riordan BC, Morley K, Winter T, Haber P, Scarf D. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37151101
|
Abstract
|
Alcohol and cannabis use are consistently associated with greater risk of suicide, particularly among men and in higher-income countries (e.g., Australia). Adult data (n = 7,464) from waves 1 and 2 of Ten to Men: The Australian Longitudinal Study on Male Health were used to explore whether alcohol and/or cannabis use increased the longitudinal risk of a suicide attempt among suicidal ideators. Cannabis use was associated with increased risk of transitioning from suicidal ideation to making a suicide attempt; no association was found for alcohol. Broadly, these findings indicate that greater cannabis but not alcohol use may increase risk of transitioning to making a suicide attempt among those who are thinking about suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Alcohol use; cannabis use; Australian men