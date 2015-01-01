CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Hepach R, Gerdemann SC. Behav. Brain Sci. 2023; 46: e64.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
37154366
Abstract
Children's cooperation with peers undergoes substantial developmental changes between 3 and 10 years of age. Here we stipulate that young children's initial fearfulness of peers' behaviour develops into older children's fearfulness of peers' evaluations of their own behaviour. Cooperation may constitute an adaptive environment in which the expressions of fear and self-conscious emotions regulate the quality of children's peer relationships.
Language: en