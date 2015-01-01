SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hepach R, Gerdemann SC. Behav. Brain Sci. 2023; 46: e64.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0140525X22001893

PMID

37154366

Abstract

Children's cooperation with peers undergoes substantial developmental changes between 3 and 10 years of age. Here we stipulate that young children's initial fearfulness of peers' behaviour develops into older children's fearfulness of peers' evaluations of their own behaviour. Cooperation may constitute an adaptive environment in which the expressions of fear and self-conscious emotions regulate the quality of children's peer relationships.


Language: en
