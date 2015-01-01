CONTACT US: Contact info
Parsons CE, Skewes JC. Behav. Brain Sci. 2023; 46: e75.
37154372
While infant fearfulness, and its expression via crying, may have been adaptive in our evolutionary history, for modern parents, crying can be challenging to respond to. We discuss how and why prolonged crying can raise the risk for difficulties with adult care. Given that crying is the most-reported trigger for shaking, its potential to elicit maladaptive responses should not be overlooked.
