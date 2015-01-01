Abstract

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults. Historically, Black youths have experienced lower rates of suicide; however, recent data point to significant racial disparities. In this article, the authors review current suicide rates, including alarming new data suggesting that suicide rates are two times higher among Black children ages 5-12 compared with White children in that age range. A clinically focused summary of socioecological risk and protective factors associated with suicide among Black youths, with particular attention on structural drivers and culturally relevant factors, is provided. Current evidence-based reviews suggest that dialectical behavior therapy is the only well-established treatment against self-harm and suicide among youths. However, it is unknown whether current established treatments work for Black youths, because Black youths are rarely included in randomized controlled trials. The authors conclude by reviewing emerging treatments developed and tested specifically for Black youths.

