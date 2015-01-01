SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keeshin BR, Monson E. Focus (Am. Psychiatr. Publ.) 2022; 20(2): 176-183.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Publishing)

10.1176/appi.focus.20210033

37153127

PMC10153498

Child maltreatment is a significant risk factor for severe psychiatric outcomes in childhood and contributes to problematic symptoms that direct parents, teachers, or other invested parties to seek psychiatric intervention. With ongoing workforce shortages, much of the pediatric psychiatric care to this population is delivered by generalists. Child maltreatment and trauma can critically alter a child's development trajectory, affecting potential success in school and other important life pursuits. In addition, child maltreatment and resultant traumatic stress can dramatically disrupt child and adolescent development of healthy emotional regulation, distress tolerance, and the ability to form effective interpersonal relationships. Such disruption can lead to presentations within children and adolescents that mimic other symptoms of psychopathology but that typically respond poorly to traditional psychopharmacology. Ineffective treatment trials can lead to increased risk of polypharmacy and inaccurate expectations for treatment benefits. Such treatment efforts may impede addressing important environmental contributors and delay indicated therapeutic strategies. This article seeks to review child maltreatment-including core features and prevalence, overlap of child maltreatment with adverse childhood experiences, developmental impacts of exposure and resultant traumatic stress, guidance for appropriate assessment, and evidence-based interventions-and provide basic deprescribing guidelines to reduce polypharmacy burden.


child maltreatment; Child Psychiatry; deprescribing; polypharmacy; trauma-informed therapy; traumatic stress

