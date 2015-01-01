SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kurtz BP, Levins BHJ. Focus (Am. Psychiatr. Publ.) 2022; 20(2): 191-196.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Publishing)

DOI

10.1176/appi.focus.20220039

PMID

37153133

PMCID

PMC10153499

Abstract

In the setting of the current youth mental health crisis and increasing rates of suicide, detecting suicide risk and intervening to prevent it is crucial. Factors that confer an elevated risk of suicide attempts and death by suicide include past suicide attempts, nonsuicidal self-injurious behavior, psychiatric disorders, gender and sexual minority identity, family history, history of trauma and loss, bullying, a lack of connectedness, and access to lethal means. Proper screening, assessment, and crisis planning may help save lives and reverse the trend of increasing youth suicide rates.


Language: en

Keywords

Child psychiatry/general; Suicide-adolescent

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print