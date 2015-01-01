Abstract

Bullying is a problematic public behaviour of great concern worldwide, which occurs commonly in China. Parenting and emotional intelligence have previously been verified as crucial aspects in determining the bullying behaviours of adolescents. However, evidence of the interactive effect of these vital factors needs to be more extensive. This study attempts to analyze the relationships and mechanisms of parenting on bullying through emotional intelligence, which consists of interpersonal and intrapersonal intelligence. Based on Chinese education panel survey data of 8730 adolescents, this paper used OLS regression and SEM methods to estimate the impact and mechanisms of parenting styles on bullying behaviours among adolescents. High-demand and responsive parenting styles can significantly reduce adolescents' bullying behaviours. Intrapersonal and interpersonal intelligence are important mediating variables, and parenting with high demandingness and high responsiveness can significantly improve the interpersonal intelligence of adolescents, thereby reducing children's bullying behaviour. Although low levels of intrapersonal intelligence would increase bullying behaviours in adolescents, high demandingness and high responsiveness of parenting can significantly improve adolescents' intrapersonal intelligence. Parents can reduce adolescents' bullying behaviours by increasing emotional responses and normative requirements. This result provides a new perspective on the solution to the problem of youth bullying.

