Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Culturally adapted motivational interviewing (CAMI) is a form of motivational interviewing that was adapted to address immigration- and acculturation-related stressors among Latinx adults who met criteria for hazardous drinking. This study hypothesized that (1) receiving CAMI was associated with reduced immigration/acculturation stress and related drinking and that (2) these associations differed by participants' acculturation and perceived discrimination levels.



METHODS: This study employed a single group pre-post study design using data from a randomized controlled trial. Participants were Latinx adults who received CAMI (N = 149). The study assessed immigration/acculturation stress with the Measure of Immigration and Acculturation Stressors (MIAS) and measured related drinking with the Measure of Drinking Related to Immigration and Acculturation Stressors (MDRIAS). The study team conducted linear mixed modeling for repeated measures to examine outcome changes between the baseline and the 6-month and 12-month follow-ups and moderation effects.



RESULTS: Compared to baseline, the study found significant decreases in the total MIAS and MDRIAS scores and subscale scores at 6- and 12-month follow-ups. Moderation analysis results showed that lower acculturation levels and higher levels of perceived discrimination were significantly associated with larger decreases at follow-up in total MIAS and MDRIAS scores and several subscale scores.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide preliminary support for CAMI's efficacy in reducing immigration and acculturation stress and related drinking among Latinx adults with heavy drinking problems. The study observed more improvements among the less acculturated and more discriminated participants. Larger studies with more rigorous designs are needed.

Language: en