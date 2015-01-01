SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gaither JR. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

In 2021, almost 70 000 US adults fatally overdosed on fentanyl.1,2 Little is known about the extent to which the fentanyl crisis has affected the pediatric population since the opioid epidemic began nearly 25 years ago, and to our knowledge, no study has reported on national trends in fentanyl poisonings among children younger than 10 years...


