SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cameron H, Holland A, Wong T. Paediatr. Child Health (1996) 2023; 28(2): 75-77.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Paediatric Society, Publisher Pulsus Group)

DOI

10.1093/pch/pxac045

PMID

37151918

PMCID

PMC10156925

Abstract

To cope with a critical lack of foster families, Nova Scotia's Department of Community Services uses rented private facilities staffed by subcontracted companies, known as "places of safety". Similar models are used across the country, with places of safety intended to be used for emergency placements only. The mean length of stay in a place of safety was 255 nights in 2020. Male children are far overrepresented, as are Indigenous children. Despite the increasing use of places of safety, little is known about the impacts of these short-term and unhomelike environments. Previous research on placement disruption shows that placement change and multiple placements impact children's health, mental health, and attachment behaviour. This paper presents data on the use of places of safety in Nova Scotia and synthesizes existing research on placement disruption to present advocacy priorities and directions for further research.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Child development; Foster home care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print