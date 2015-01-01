Abstract

To cope with a critical lack of foster families, Nova Scotia's Department of Community Services uses rented private facilities staffed by subcontracted companies, known as "places of safety". Similar models are used across the country, with places of safety intended to be used for emergency placements only. The mean length of stay in a place of safety was 255 nights in 2020. Male children are far overrepresented, as are Indigenous children. Despite the increasing use of places of safety, little is known about the impacts of these short-term and unhomelike environments. Previous research on placement disruption shows that placement change and multiple placements impact children's health, mental health, and attachment behaviour. This paper presents data on the use of places of safety in Nova Scotia and synthesizes existing research on placement disruption to present advocacy priorities and directions for further research.

