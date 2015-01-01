SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hicks A, Komar L. Paediatr. Child Health (1996) 2023; 28(2): 72-74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Paediatric Society, Publisher Pulsus Group)

DOI

10.1093/pch/pxac092

PMID

37151923

PMCID

PMC10156928

Abstract

Climate change-related extreme heat events leading to public health emergencies are increasing in Canada and expected to affect more regions, more frequently and for longer time periods. Children, city dwellers and marginalized populations are amongst the most vulnerable to morbidity and mortality related to extreme heat. Paediatricians can provide caregivers and families with advice to minimize risks as well as advocate for safer city planning and harm mitigation strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Climate change; Child health; Hot temperature

