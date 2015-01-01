|
Climate change-related extreme heat events leading to public health emergencies are increasing in Canada and expected to affect more regions, more frequently and for longer time periods. Children, city dwellers and marginalized populations are amongst the most vulnerable to morbidity and mortality related to extreme heat. Paediatricians can provide caregivers and families with advice to minimize risks as well as advocate for safer city planning and harm mitigation strategies.
Climate change; Child health; Hot temperature