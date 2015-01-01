Abstract

Family violence may be experienced at any stage of the lifespan; however, these experiences are often understood differently based on the age of the victim and who perpetrates the abuse. The significance of age is evident in the three categories of child abuse, domestic and family violence (DFV), and elder abuse. Each of these categories has its own definition which determines who is considered a victim or a perpetrator, and the behaviors counted as violent and abusive. These definitions influence how practitioners view victim-survivors' experiences of violence, and the subsequent available responses. This article reports the findings of a scoping review of international literature published between 2011 and 2021, which explored how family violence is categorized and defined. The review was conducted as part of a larger study exploring how violence against women in intimate and family contexts is conceptualized and experienced, as well as the available responses. Forty-eight articles were included in the final review, and five categories of violence in family and intimate contexts were identified. These were child abuse, DFV, elder abuse, adolescent-to-parent violence, and sibling abuse. Comparison of definitions across categories found similarities in terms of the relationship between victim and perpetrator, behavior, intention, and harm caused to the victim. Review findings suggest that definitions of various forms of family violence do not differ greatly. Further research is needed to determine whether responses to family violence across the lifespan can and should be streamlined.

Language: en