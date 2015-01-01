Abstract

The body of a deceased human and 4 deceased cats were found in a house while a fire was being extinguished. As a result of these findings, arson, homicide, and animal death investigations were opened. As part of the animal death investigation, all of the cats were submitted for veterinary forensic autopsies. All cats had soot on the fur and had soot deposits within the oral cavity, esophagus, and respiratory tract. Two cats had soot within the stomach. Cardiac blood was analyzed for carboxyhemoglobin using a CO-oximeter, and all cats had levels >65%. The cause of death was determined to be due to toxic smoke inhalation from the structure fire. Case findings support the potential use of CO-oximeter for determination of carboxyhemoglobin levels in cats and continued research in this area of forensic practice.

