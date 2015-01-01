|
Homan KJ, Kong J. Aging Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37158756
OBJECTIVES: Sibling relationships are often the longest-lasting and serve as a source of support and comfort for many older adults. The current study examined the moderating effect of sibling support exchange in the association between childhood maltreatment and mental health outcomes.
Language: en
depressive symptoms; childhood maltreatment; psychological well-being; Adult sibling relationships; support exchange