Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inflicted burns on children are a particularly difficult medical and psychosocial issue. Pediatric nonaccidental burns (PNABs) are unfortunately relatively common. In our study, we aim to present the key findings on PNABs with the intention of raising awareness, improving early, and recognizing accurately by identifying red flags, developing triage tools, and establishing prevention strategies for this sensitive issue.



METHODS: A computerized literature search was conducted on PubMed, Google Scholar, and Cochrane for articles published until November 2020. The online screening process was performed by 3 independent reviewers with the Covidence tool against set inclusion/exclusion criteria. The protocol was reported using the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) protocol. The study was registered with the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO).



RESULTS: A total of 12 studies were included for analysis. Scald burns via forced immersion accounted for the majority of reported PNABs affecting both feet and hands. Complications included wound infection, sepsis, requiring systemic antibiotics, or intensive care. Abused children's parents had a history of mental illness, unemployment, substance abuse, incarceration, and/or low annual income.



CONCLUSIONS: Scalds via forced immersion remain the most common mechanism of PNABs. All health care professionals must remain vigilant, be able to recognize subtle signs of abuse, triage patients appropriately, report to police and/or social services, and ensure no further harm is made to the child or children. Repeated abuse with burns can lead to death. Prevention and education are the cornerstones for addressing this social phenomenon.

