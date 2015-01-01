|
Citation
Martinikova M, Ruzinak R, Hnilicova P, Bittsansky M, Grendár M, Babalova L, Skacik P, Kantorova E, Nosal V, Turcanova Koprusakova M, Sivak J, Sivakova J, Biringerova Z, Kolarovszki B, Zeleňák K, Kurca E, Sivak S. Biomedical papers of the Medical Faculty of the University Palacky, Olomouc, Czechoslovakia 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
37157859
Abstract
AIMS: Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) is the most common type of craniocerebral injury. Proper management appears to be a key factor in preventing post-concussion syndrome. The aim of this prospective study was to evaluate the effect and safety of selected training protocol in patients after mTBI.
Language: en
Keywords
training; machine learning; mild traumatic brain injury; predictive model; tractography