Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C) describes procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. Increasing migration means many communities living in the UK originate from countries where FGM/C is practiced. Consequently, clinicians in the UK are increasingly exposed to women and children who have experienced FGM/C.



AIM: To explore the knowledge, attitudes and practice of primary care general practitioners and practice nurses about FGM/C. DESIGN & SETTING: An observational cross-sectional study with general practitioners (GPs) and practice nurses (PNs) working in primary care in the West Midlands, United Kingdom.



METHOD: An online survey was circulated to GPs and PNs between September 2019 and December 2019.



RESULTS: 137 survey responses were received. Study participants were predominantly female (81.8%) and general practitioners (59.9%) with a mean age of 47.3 (SD =9.1). 19.7% of responders reported seeing more than one patient with FGM/C in the last 12 months. 91% of responders had received some form of FGM/C training; however the format and frequency of training varied and 34.3% felt they had received inadequate training to manage treatment of FGM/C.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest varying degrees of competence and confidence associated with recognising and managing patients with FGM/C in primary care in the West Midlands. Given that FGM/C patients typically present in primary care it is important that clinicians can provide appropriate support underpinned by up-to-date training.

Language: en