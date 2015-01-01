|
Callinan S, MacLean S, Dietze PM. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37159415
Abstract
|
Despite being the place where the majority of alcohol in many countries is consumed (e.g., [1]), drinking in the home does not receive as much public and research attention as drinking in public settings. As we have argued previously [2, 3], attention given to home drinking by researchers and policymakers should be proportionate to its substantial contribution to alcohol's harms. The recent rise in availability and popularity of alcohol home delivery services means that access to alcohol in domestic settings has become easier [4]. This shift is occurring while there is still a dearth of research on home drinking--we know little about the practices inherent to consumption in the home, types of home drinking that are linked with harmful consumption, and policy options and interventions that are best placed to reduce harmful consumption in the home. This special section goes some way to reducing these gaps in the research literature.
