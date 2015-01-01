|
Citation
|
Narayan S, Brath H, Di Marco D, Maclure M, McCracken R, Klimas J. Educ. Prim. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37159547
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: As deaths from the illicit drug poisoning crisis continue to rise in Canada, increasing the number of healthcare professionals qualified to effectively prescribe opioids could be beneficial. The willingness of family medicine residents to undertake structured training in prescribing opioids for Opioid Agonist Treatment (OAT) and pain management have not been well described.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Training; opioids; family medicine; opioid agonist treatment; pain management