Abstract

General self-efficacy plays a critical role in the development of college students, and mastering the development of students' general self-efficacy is helpful to explain students' behavior and psychological performance. Based on the data from the same cohort of college students for four consecutive years, this study used the piecewise growth mixture model to identify the developmental trajectories of general self-efficacy, built a multinomial logistic regression model to analyze the related predictors on different trajectories, and further compared the differences in depression symptoms in general self-efficacy trajectories. Three trajectories of college students' general self-efficacy were identified: stable-rising (8.7%), stable-decreasing (2.4%), and moderate and stable (88.9%). With the moderate and stable class as the reference, gender and extraversion are the predictors of students in the stable-increasing class; gender, extraversion, mother's education level, and university tier significantly predict students who fall into the stable-decreasing class. With the stable-increasing class as the reference, gender also has a significant predictive effect on students who belong to the stable-decreasing class. However, age, ethnicity, siblings, hometown location, father's education level, BMI, sleep, and major were not related predictors. Furthermore, mean differences in depression between latent classes of general self-efficacy trajectories were significant, and the depression scores of the stable-decreasing class were beyond the normal range in the third and fourth years. To promote college students' mental health, we suggest that colleges provide more specific psychological interventions to students based on the classification.

Language: en