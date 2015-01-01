|
Citation
Irshad H, Kulpa J, Kuehl PJ, Lefever T, McDonald JD. Inhal. Toxicol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37159420
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Availability and consumer use of hemp products is rapidly increasing, but little work has been done to assess aerosol emissions of hemp pre-rolls. The objective of this research was to characterize the aerosol of pre-rolled joints from hemp material enriched for production of cannabigerol (CBG) that were smoked on a test system mimicking human use patterns.
Language: en
Keywords
aerosol; Cannabigerol; cannabinoid; CBG; emissions; hemp; terpene