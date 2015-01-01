Abstract

Burn injuries in children are distressing physical and emotional events with long-term disability. However, there is little research on the epidemiology of paediatric burns. This information is essential for the development of prevention intervention and acute management. This study aimed to describe epidemiologic characteristics and clinical outcomes of paediatric burns in a burn center in the north of Iran. A retrospective, single-center study was conducted of children (<18 years) admitted to the burns center between 2011 and 2021. The data were analysed by SPSS 24.0 software. The chi-squared test and Fisher's exact test were used to assess categorical variables, and Student's t-tests or One-Way ANOVA was used to evaluate continuous variables. 2951 paediatric burns with mean age 5.30 ± 5.27 years, were admitted during the 11 years, with 1777 boys (60.2%) and 1174 girls (39.8%). By age groups, the majority of children (59.7%) were between 0 and 4 years old, followed by 5 to 8 years (15.7%), 13 to 18 years (14.6%), and 9 to 12 years (10.0%), respectively. The most cause of injury was Hot liquids & vapours (1604, 54.4%). The mean age for burns with fire & flames, hot liquids & vapours, contact, chemical, and electrical was 4.46 ± 4.84, 5.70 ± 5.39, 5.44 ± 5.42, 3.93 ± 3.86, and 3.53 ± 4.06 years, respectively. The total body surface area (TBSA) burned was 14.96 ± 11.94. The longest length of stay (LOS) related to fire and flame was 5.63 ± 7.57 days. The mortality rate was 1.56%. There were significant differences among aetiology groups for the cost per % TBSA (F = 15.784, P < 0.001), which correlated with the burn depth, TBSA, aetiology, LOS, and age. The Ministry of Health should establish strategies for burn prevention and incorporate data surveillance for burn injuries. Community education on kitchen and cooking safety could positively impact the prevalence and outcomes of paediatric burns.

