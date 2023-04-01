Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to investigate the differences in safety and antidepressant effects of multi-infusion ketamine treatment between elderly and young adults with depression.



METHODS: The safety, antidepressant, and anti-suicidal effects of multi-infusion ketamine were compared between 19 elderly (≥50 years) and 116 younger (<50 years) adults with depression; all were treated with six ketamine infusions (0.5 mg/kg). Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) was used to measure the depressive symptoms, and suicidal ideation was measured with Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (SSI)-part 1, Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD) item 3, and (MADRS) item 10. Dissociative and psychotomimetic symptoms were evaluated based on the Clinician-Administered Dissociative States Scale (CADSS) and the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS)-four items.



RESULTS: Multi-Ketamine infusions resulted in a lower (trend) antidepressant response (37.1 % versus 57.8 %) and antidepressant remission (15.8 % versus 47.4 %) in elderly patients with depression compared with younger patients with depression (all ps > 0.05). Interestingly, elderly patients with depression had a higher MADRS score after six ketamine infusions compared with younger patients (p = 0.04). No significant differences in SSI-part 1 scores, HAMD item 3 scores, MADRS item 10 scores, CADSS scores, and BPRS-four items scores were found between the two groups at any assessment point (all ps > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Our study shows that repeated-dose infusions of ketamine may be a feasible treatment strategy in elderly Chinese patients with depression; however, elderly patients with depression may be less responsive to ketamine compared with younger adults with depression.

