Abstract

Although non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and depressive symptoms often co-occur, as well as display distinct profiles in different genders, few studies examined the gender-specific profiles and transitions of NSSI and depressive symptoms among adolescents and the role of bullying victimization on their profiles and transitions. This study examined the profiles and transitions of NSSI and depressive symptoms for Chinese adolescent boys and girls separately, along with the predictive role of bullying victimization in subgroup memberships and transitions. A total of 3510 adolescents (52.9% boy, M age = 13.36, SD = 0.50) participated in two waves of the study over six months. The results indicated that four and three profiles identified for girls and boys separately. Adolescents in at-risk profiles showed varying degrees of transition. Adolescents with more bullying victimization were more likely to belong or transition to at-risk profiles for both genders, and bullying victimization exacerbated girls transitioning into co-occurring high profile but not in boys. The findings indicate distinct profile and transition patterns of NSSI and depressive symptoms, as well as different risk role of bullying victimization on their profiles and transitions in boys and girls, highlighting the importance of gender differences in understanding co-occurring and transitional nature of NSSI and depressive symptoms and the risk role of bullying victimization, informing effective strategies for prevention and intervention.

Language: en