Haun JN, Nakase-Richardson R, Melillo C, Kean J, Benzinger RC, Schneider T, Pugh MJV. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2023; 12: e44776.
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR)
37159250
BACKGROUND: The traumatic brain injury (TBI) Intensive Evaluation and Treatment Program (IETP) is an innovative modality for delivering evidence-based treatments in a residential, inpatient format to special operational forces service members and veterans with mild TBI. IETPs provide bundled evidence-based assessment, treatment, referral, and case management in concordance with the existing guidelines for mild TBI and commonly co-occurring comorbidities. To date, there has been no formal characterization or evaluation of the IETP to understand the determinants of implementation across the system of care. The goal of our partnered evaluation initiative (PEI) with an operational partner, the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation National Program Office, is to facilitate the full implementation of the IETP across all 5 Veterans Health Administration TBI-Centers of Excellence (TBI-COE) and to inform minimum standards while supporting the unique characteristics of each site.
PTSD; brain; trauma; recovery; Bayesian; cognition; brain injury; posttraumatic stress disorder; implementation; rehabilitation; traumatic brain injury; TBI; military; inpatient; CFIR; cognitive; Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research; directed acyclic graph; effect size; health care implementation; missing data; modality; network analysis; pain; participatory; protocol; script; service delivery; service member; traumatic; treatment program; veteran