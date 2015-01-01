Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Less than half of service members with a behavioral health (BH) problem seek care. Soldiers may avoid seeking needed care because of concerns related to being placed on a duty-limiting profile and the related medical disclosures that follow.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study used a retrospective population-based design to identify all new BH diagnoses across the U.S. Army. The relationship between diagnostic category, risk of being issued a duty limitation (profile), and time until return to full duty was also examined. Data were collected from a comprehensive data repository that includes medical and administrative records. Soldiers with a new BH diagnosis were identified from 2017 to 2018. All duty limitation profiles within 12 months of initial diagnosis were identified.



RESULTS: Records for 614,107 unique service members were reviewed. This cohort was mostly male, enlisted, unmarried, and White. The mean age was 27.13 years (SD = 8.05). Soldiers with a new BH diagnosis accounted for 16.7% (n = 102,440) of the population. The most common diagnostic category was adjustment disorder (55.7%). About a quarter (23.6%) of soldiers with a new diagnosis were issued a related profile. The mean length of these profiles was 98.55 days (SD = 56.91). Of those with a new diagnosis, sex and race failed to have an effect on the odds of being placed on a profile. Overall, enlisted, unmarried, or younger soldiers had greater odds of being placed on a profile.



CONCLUSION: These data provide relevant information for both the service member who seeks care and command teams seeking readiness projections.

