Hatcher K. N. Carol. Med. J. 2022; 83(5): 337-341.

10.18043/ncm.83.5.337

37158544

Since 1991, the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force has been a unique forum for advancing policy to save children's lives. A continued focus by the Task Force on data, evidence, and finding common ground remains important as we face current challenges of high infant mortality rates, suicide rates, and gun deaths.


