CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Hatcher K. N. Carol. Med. J. 2022; 83(5): 337-341.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37158544
|
Abstract
|
Since 1991, the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force has been a unique forum for advancing policy to save children's lives. A continued focus by the Task Force on data, evidence, and finding common ground remains important as we face current challenges of high infant mortality rates, suicide rates, and gun deaths.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Infant; Public Policy; *Suicide; Infant Mortality; North Carolina/epidemiology