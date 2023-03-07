Abstract

The legalization of recreational and medical cannabis has increased the availability and potency of cannabis products in homes and communities. Although state laws regarding legalization and commercial sale often encompass adult use only, pediatric toxicity from unintentional exposures to cannabis edibles and adolescent harm from chronic use are increasing in states and countries that have relaxed laws on use. Unintentional edible ingestions are shown to increase in regions that legalize and commercialize cannabis products at the retail level. Long-term effects on teenagers regarding psychiatric changes as well as acute gastrointestinal effects from hyperemesis syndrome are well documented in the medical literature. This article provides clinical information on the presentation, evaluation, and management of adverse effects from pediatric and adolescent teen exposures to cannabis seen in acute care and emergent settings. [Pediatr Ann. 2023;52(5):e181-e186.].

