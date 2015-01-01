|
Klein T, Kösters M, Corrigan PW, Mak WWS, Sheehan L, Conley CS, Oexle N, Rüsch N. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37160437
PURPOSE: Many people with mental illness experience self-stigma and stigma-related stress and struggle with decisions whether to disclose their condition to others. The peer-led Honest, Open, Proud (HOP) group program supports them in their disclosure decisions. In randomized controlled trials, HOP has shown positive effects on self-stigma and stigma stress on average. This study examined individual predictors of HOP outcomes and tested the hypothesis that stigma stress reduction at the end of HOP mediates positive HOP effects at follow-up.
Language: en
Meta-analysis; Coming Out Proud; Honest, Open, Proud; Internalized stigma; Peer-led interventions; Self-stigma